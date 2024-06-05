holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $110,623.09

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. holoride has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $110,623.09 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.90 or 0.05380306 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00051260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003051 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,593,174 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,593,174 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00503054 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84,748.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

