Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.74. 34,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 313,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Hongli Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.
Hongli Group Company Profile
Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.
