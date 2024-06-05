Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

HOV has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:HOV opened at $149.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $184.42. The company has a market cap of $908.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.