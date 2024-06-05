Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
HOV has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
