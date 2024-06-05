iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.41% from the company’s current price. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for iBio’s FY2024 earnings at ($99.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.61) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on iBio in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of IBIO opened at $2.52 on Monday. iBio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that iBio will post -99.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,436,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,761,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

