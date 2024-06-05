Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 41,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 8,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Immatics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

