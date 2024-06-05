Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,745 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Immunovant worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,958 shares in the company, valued at $33,891,350.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

