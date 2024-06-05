indie Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,540 call options on the company. This is an increase of 511% compared to the typical volume of 1,726 call options.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,673 shares of company stock valued at $768,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 574.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 281,043 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 626,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.24. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on INDI

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.