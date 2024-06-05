Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 2,449.8% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Ingevity by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ingevity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

