Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

