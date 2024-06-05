Insider Buying: AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

