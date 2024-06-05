Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALV opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

