Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 2,496 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $406.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.88 and its 200-day moving average is $368.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.