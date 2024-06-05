Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 2,496 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Shares of ISRG opened at $406.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.88 and its 200-day moving average is $368.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $412.29.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Read More
