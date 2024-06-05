Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells 985 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

