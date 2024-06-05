Insider Selling: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of THR opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.13. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Several research analysts have commented on THR shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

