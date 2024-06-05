Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trupanion by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trupanion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

