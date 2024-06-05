Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$247.30.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intact Financial

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

IFC opened at C$228.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$217.15.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.