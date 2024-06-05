Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Trading Down 9.5%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 584,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 672,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.31.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative return on equity of 101,636.09% and a negative net margin of 4,007.36%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Strength Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.