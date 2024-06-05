Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.07

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and traded as low as $61.99. Intertek Group shares last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 28,640 shares traded.

Intertek Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.8877 per share. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

