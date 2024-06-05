Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMO. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,473,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 142,880 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,440,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 95.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 453,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 222,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

