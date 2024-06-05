Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.33. 13,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 17,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $923,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.