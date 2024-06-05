Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWK opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

