Investors Purchase High Volume of Suncor Energy Call Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 86,950 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the average daily volume of 7,496 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

