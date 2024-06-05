iQIYI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 21,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,721 call options.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iQIYI by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Read Our Latest Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.