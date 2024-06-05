iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.32. 1,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.