iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.