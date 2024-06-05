James T. Treace Acquires 25,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) Director James T. Treace purchased 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TMCI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,777 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

