Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 894,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $113,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 71.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 91,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 19,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,338 shares of company stock worth $11,363,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $179.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

