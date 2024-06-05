Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 3,561 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 14.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $173.16.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

