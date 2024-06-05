Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

