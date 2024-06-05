Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 36,688 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 337,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 233,834 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 81,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Gates Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.