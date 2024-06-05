Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,287,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 335,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,294,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 792,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 120,375 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

