Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.