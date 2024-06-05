Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of Artesian Resources worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 162,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

