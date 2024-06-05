Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,847,000 after buying an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

