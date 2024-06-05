Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 316,128 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $13,399,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,093,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,339,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TARS. Barclays increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

