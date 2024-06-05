Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.62% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $282,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NLR stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

