Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $499,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

