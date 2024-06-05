Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $72.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

