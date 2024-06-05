Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNOV opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $33.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

