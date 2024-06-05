Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.