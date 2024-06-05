Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 578,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,119,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

BIP opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.