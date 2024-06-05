Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 620.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $175.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.