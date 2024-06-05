Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,837,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $88.94.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

