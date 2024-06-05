Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,800 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.29% of Cambium Networks worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 180,290 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 74,509 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 252,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 266,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

