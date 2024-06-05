Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Polaris by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 266,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Polaris by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 4,928.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,525 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Shares of PII opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

