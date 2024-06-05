Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $947.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

