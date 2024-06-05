Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

OZK stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

