Jason R. Thackston Sells 2,500 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Avista by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $864,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.