Jennifer N. Jones Sells 15,580 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $147,646,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

