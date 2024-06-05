Jiayin Group (JFIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 23.75%.

Jiayin Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of JFIN opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.